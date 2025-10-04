First Bank, Sumsub, Huawei, Mastercard, PAPSS, Zenith, Rwanda Finance, Network International, among others, have offered their support to the upcoming Nigeria Fintech Week 2025 (NFW25), where the future of Africa’s digital economy will be orchestrated. From fintech to agri-tech, lifestyle, entertainment to healthtech, compliance, AI, investor’s forum, the event is set to showcase how fintech is not limited to just the finance sector; it’s the orchestrator of how economies live, move, trade, and connect.

With the theme: ‘The Fintech Ecosystem Symphony: Orchestrating Nigeria’s Digital Future,’ the event has attracted an impressive lineup of sponsors and partners, which signals outcomes bigger than a single organisation, as it means stronger credibility, deeper investments, and practical solutions designed to reach real people.

According to the organisers, “with many sponsors returning year after year, it’s clear that Nigeria Fintech Week has earned the trust of the digital ecosystem, while charting the path to sustainable economic growth and inclusion across Nigeria and Africa.

Huawei said it has been a proud sponsor of Nigeria Fintech Week for some years because “we see it as more than an event. This year’s theme, ‘The Fintech Ecosystem Symphony: Orchestrating Nigeria’s Digital Future,’ resonates deeply with us, as we continue to invest in the technology that connects people, businesses, and opportunities.”

At NFW25, sponsors are not just getting brand visibility; they’ll be driving conversations, hosting product demos, and activating sessions around the industries they care about most, the organisers said.

With over 20,000 industry professionals expected to participate across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, they said, the event promises an unparalleled hub for networking, deal-making, and knowledge exchange as attendees will have the exclusive chance to engage directly with executives and decision-makers from these leading organisations at their activations and booths.