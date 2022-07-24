The Organised Private Sector(OPS) will be deliberating with Nigerian banks, next month, to address critical areas of concerns and strategies to create sustainable synergy between the financial services sector and other businesses.

They will be coming together at the first National Stakeholders Conference on Synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and the Organised Private Sector (OPS), top financiers; economic experts and industry chieftains who will proffer lasting solutions to the constant discord between the banking industry and the OPS.

Organised by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as think tank for the nation’s macro-economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the event scheduled to hold on August 3, 2022, president of ACAMB, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa said, the Nigerian economy would be the major beneficiary of the conference as far reaching strategies would be taken to tap into the nascent economic benefits through the expected synergy.

“The Organised Private Sector is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry. Both the banking industry and the organized private sector play major roles in growing the economy. The need for the two sectors to work closely cannot be overemphasized. ACAMB is therefore reaching out to secure the participation of relevant speakers at the conference,” Bolarinwa said.

Chief executive and registrar, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr Seye Awojobi, also speaking on the forthcoming conference, said the main focus of the event is to bring together the main sectors for the benefit of the national economy.

According to him, the conference will correct any perceived misunderstandings between the two sectors which would be examined critically to proffer common grounds that can foster understanding and progress.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) is expected to be the keynote speaker just as presidents of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), NACCIMA and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) will also be speaking at the event.

“Constant engagement and communication are at the heart of building synergy for cooperation and collaboration. An excellent mutual relationship between the banking industry and the Organised Private Sector will promote the desired sustainable growth and development of the national economy. This would in turn enable both groups to compete effectively in the regional and international markets,” Bolarinwa said.

He added that the forthcoming ACAMB conference is expected to chart the course for effective areas of collaboration for the growth of the national economy at this challenging time.

“The conference offers a unique platform for private sector players and the banking community to share perspectives on how the synergy, communication, cooperation and mutual understanding between these two critical segments of the Nigerian economy can be improved to benefit the Nigerian people and economy progressively.

“At the end of the session, we expect a robust communique that will provide a road map for a new relationship between the banking and the OPS,” Bolarinwa said.