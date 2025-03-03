Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday to move back top of LaLiga.

Aritz Elustondo’s early red card gave Hansi Flick’s side a comfortable advantage with Gerard Martin, Marc Casado, Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet.

Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to temporarily knock the Catalans from their perch, while Real Madrid, third, lost at Real Betis.

Flick was able to rotate his side a little ahead of the Champions League last 16 visit to face Benfica on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad, ninth, threatened in the opening stages but fell foul of Barcelona’s offside trap, with Sergio Gomez’s strike ruled out.

At the other end Barcelona playmaker Pedri Gonzalez came close when he pressed La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro and deflected his attempted clearance just over and onto the roof of the net.

The game swung Barcelona’s way when Elustondo was sent off in the 17th minute for pulling down Dani Olmo as he ran in behind him through on goal.