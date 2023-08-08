Spanish champions, FC Barcelona, will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday.

It’s Barca’s first meeting with the North Londoners since 2018, when they were drawn in the same Champions League group. It’s also a maiden outing at the Montjuic Stadium, which will be their temporary home until November 2024 while Camp Nou is being renovated.

That there are just 13 players registered – two of which will probably leave in the coming days – for Barca’s La Liga debut against Getafe on Sunday is a concern put to the wayside for Tuesday night’s traditional season opener.

With no administrative hurdles in his way, Xavi Hernandez can pretty much call up who he wants – injuries and expected outgoing transfers permitting.

Understandably, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will likely start as Captain with Sergi Roberto on the bench.

At left back, Alejandro Balde will look to fly up the channel with Ilkay Gundogan, returning from a knock picked up on the preseason tour of the United States, acting as a false left winger in Gavi’s usual spot then providing cover for Balde not be exposed.

Back in defence, Eric Garcia partners Jules Kounde as Ronald Araujo is deployed at right back to try and contain Son Heung-min as often seen with Vinicius Jr against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

As implied, Xavi will go for the four-man midfield system that worked so well last term and had much to do with the Catalans lifting a first La Liga title in four years.

Forming a defensive pivot partnership, Frenkie de Jong and Oriol Romeu, particularly impressive in the U.S. provide support for Gundogan and Pedri to venture forward.

Up top, Raphinha takes advantage of Ousmane Dembele’s pending transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and joins Robert Lewandowski.

Though the Frenchman is still training with his current employers while his €50 million ($55 million) switch to the Ligue 1 giants is being finalized, he is not expected to play any part in the proceedings.

Recovering from a back injury, however, Gavi will and is likely to replace Gundogan at some point.