A 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who killed his ex-lover in his room at Danjuma area, Oke-Aro, Akure, the Ondo State capital, has explained the shocking reason behind his action.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the suspect, who claimed to be a football coach, killed his ex-lover identified simply as Bose with a hot water and later dismembered her body.

It was further learnt that a knife and sack used for parking some organs of the deceased were found in the possession of the suspect before his arrest.

However, narrating how he perpetrated the evil act, Bankole said the deceased called him for assistance, and he asked her to come over to his place when the incident happened.

According to him, “the deceased called me on Saturday that she needs my help. I have been helping her for a long time and I asked her to come to my daddy’s house. She obliged.”

Bankole further stated that “When she came, I bought two bottles of a soft drink. She had not started taking it when she slumped, and I was scared.

“It was because I was scared, that was why I took the decision (to dismember her body). I poured the hot water on her hoping that it will revive her.

“I butcher her with aim of dumping her body somewhere because I was scared. I removed her private part and the intestines. I put them inside a bag,” he stated while being interrogated in a viral video obtained by LEADERSHIP.

When asked how he came about the visible injuries on his own body, Bankole said: “The injuries on my body were due to attack from family members of the deceased. My parents were at the market when the incident happened.”

Recall that the Ondo State Police Command had confirmed the arrest of the suspect following a distress call by the family of the deceased.