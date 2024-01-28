Manchester City, current FA Cup holders, are set to face Luton Town in the competition’s fifth round. Meanwhile, non-league team Maidstone United, who achieved a remarkable upset in the fourth round, will play against either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City.

City secured their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to a late goal from Nathan Ake. Pep Guardiola’s team will now visit Kenilworth Road, where Luton Town recently claimed a 2-1 win over Everton.

Maidstone United, from the National League South, made headlines with their 2-1 triumph over Ipswich Town, a team performing well in the Championship. As the lowest-ranked team remaining in the FA Cup, Maidstone United’s next challenge will be an away match against the winner of the Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City replay.

Having already eliminated Barrow and Stevenage, Maidstone United’s FA Cup journey continues to impress.

Elsewhere in the draw, Newcastle United await the winner of the Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham AFC tie. The replay between Chelsea and Aston Villa, which ended in a goalless draw, will determine who hosts either Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle in the next round.

Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while AFC Bournemouth will host Championship leaders Leicester City.

The winner between Liverpool FC or Norwich City and Watford FC or Southampton FC is yet to be decided, as these matches were ongoing during the draw. Similarly, the victor of the Bristol City and Nottingham Forest replay will face either Newport County or Manchester United, who are scheduled to play later.

The FA Cup fifth-round fixtures are as follows:

– Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham AFC vs. Newcastle United

– Chelsea or Aston Villa vs. Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

– AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

– Liverpool or Norwich City vs. Watford or Southampton

– Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs. Newport County or Manchester United

– Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

– Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City vs. Maidstone United

– Luton Town vs. Manchester City