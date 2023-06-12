Bauchi Agency To Vaccinate Girls Against Papilloma Virus

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has inaugurated a Technical Workings Committee to vaccinate girls between the ages of nine and 14 against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

The agency said HPV is the most common sexually-transmitted infection disease that is connected to cervical cancer.

While inaugurating the committee, the chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said it was expected to develop activities to effectively implement the vaccination campaign in the state.

He said the committee comprised medical experts, religion and traditional leaders, civil society organisations (CSOs) and development partners.

Mohammed said 16 states, including Bauchi State had been selected nationwide for the first phase of the vaccination.

He said the overall purpose of the TWG would focus on coordination, introduction and decision-making for smooth introduction of the vaccine.