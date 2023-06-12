Restoring The Spirit Of June 12

Democracy is taken for granted as the best form of government. At least the West told us so. We have also accepted it by default. We have tried multiple facets of democratic systems – parliamentary and presidential systems, two-party and multi-party systems – and some are arguing we have a bespoke democracy that is uniquely Nigerian. Homegrown in every shape!! It gives us a sense of participation. It allows for fair representation, and many argue that the representation is not yet wholly free. But whatever and whichever form of democracy a nation elects to practice, the ultimate objective is freedom, law and order ,and to deliver public goods, in my view. Nigerians expect and deserve nothing less.

Since Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, she has gone through three dominant democratic interregnums and a few quasi-democratic experiences. Nigeria has witnessed a blend of militarism and democratic tenets of voting and some representation. This 4th Republic democratic dispensation is significant because it has lasted for 24 uninterrupted years. That stable, we can comfortably argue that our democracy is no longer a baby but attained teenage at least. Thus, our democratic journey calls for introspection and a critical review of the structures and processes in order to identify inherent weaknesses and strengths to correct and reinforce respectively.

Truth is, the nation laid the foundation of our current democracy on June 12, 1993. On that day and season, we established the elements of legitimate democracy. The election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest, became the symbol of democracy in Nigeria and offered hope that Nigeria could hold a free, fair and rancour-free election.

The critical elements of that election made it unique in all ramifications: Free and fair electoral process ;and a two-party system. The choice was binary (for either SDP or NRC), which promoted real competition. Though achieved by an unelected military regime with an outspoken professor of Political Science, Humphrey Nwosu, as midwife heading the arguably independent electoral Commission, the security apparatus of State was manifestly impartial; citizen participation was intense, and their trust in the system was high enough. Besides, citizens guarded the process and owned it. Voting was unhindered while collation and tabulation of results were open and transparent. Money played a minimal role in electoral choices. The outcome of that election blurred north-south division and muslim-christain dichotomy .

Sadly, these elements, commendable as they were, could not stop the doom that the election faced in the long run. This is the reason the d