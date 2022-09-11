The national president of the Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (ANSE), Muhammad Bashiru Saidu, has revealed that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Sadiqque Abubakar, has concluded arrangements to sponsor over 200 Bauchi indigenes to study in Europe.

Saidu in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, also commended the former Chief of Air Staff for undertaking to sponsor over 200 Bauchi indigenes to study in Europe.

According to him, Nigeria needed citizens like Sadiqque Abubakar to take up the responsibility of sponsoring students to study abroad.

He added that preparations by Sadiqque had reached 70 per cent completion for 200 students to take the international exam in the coming months as the scholarship will be based on merit and it will come in batches.

“Citizens like the former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, are pushing for the education of our youths.

“Bauchi is one of the States in Nigeria whose indigenous youth require foreign sponsorship, especially to Europe.

“With Sadique’s intervention, 200 indigenes of Bauchi State are being prepared to for international exams into degree programmes in Europe, in the first instance.

“This is a good initiative that is worthy of emulation by other well-to-do Nigerians. It is only in doing this that our youths will escape the scourge of criminality, including political thuggery.

“ANSE commends Sadique Abubakar for this gesture and we call on the beneficiaries to ensure that they work towards being good ambassadors of the State and Nigeria at large,” Saidu stated.