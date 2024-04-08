Ahead of the commencement of this year’s farming season, the Bauchi State government has vowed to provide adequate fertiliser to farmers on time.

The chairman, Governing Board of Bauchi Fertiliser Blending Company, Barrister Kefas Magaji disclosed this while interacting with the management team of the company in Bauchi.

He said fertiliser, being a critical component to achieving food security and job creation, remains a priority area for the administration of the Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Magaji said considering the rise in annual fertiliser demand, the production capacity of the company will undergo an upgrade to meet the growing needs.

He said the world over is battling with a food crisis hence the need to put heads together with relevant stakeholders to enhance production capacity of the company.

On the earlier business tie with northeastern states on fertiliser production, Magaji said he will soon reach out to them to assure them that the company under his watch has bounced back with full powers so that the agreement will be reestablished.

Also, the state commissioner for agriculture, professor Simon Madugu Yalams said the fertiliser blending company is key to achieving the goal of food security and job creation.