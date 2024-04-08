Airstrikes undertaken by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have destroyed terrorists’ enclaves in Borno and Katsina States, killing scores of fighters.

The airstrikes were executed by the Air Components of Operation Hadarin Daji and Hadin Kai over the weekend.

A statement by the director of public relations and information, air vice marshal Edward Gabkwet said the Air Component of operation Hadarin Daji on April 5, 2024 struck a terrorist enclave located Northwest of Yartsamiya Village in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State.

He said a set of 11 armed terrorists were sighted moving towards a mountainous area at the location.

He said another two separate sets of terrorists joined the first set of terrorists, and all were observed heading in the same direction towards the mountainous high ground.

Subsequently, following authorisation, the terrorists were effectively engaged by NAF aircraft in several passes with several neutralized and the few survivors scampering in disarray.

Another airstrikes were conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in the early hours of April 6, 2024 at Grazah in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

The director said previous intelligence had revealed that Grazah, previously known as a hideout for terrorists, was converted into a logistics storage hub and an area for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices and other ammunition.

He said recent intelligence also revealed significant terrorists’ activities consistent with terrorists’ behaviour around some makeshift structures at the location.

He said such operations, carried out deep into terrorists’ enclaves, will continue as the locations are believed to aid their recruitment, training and nurturing of potential terrorists.