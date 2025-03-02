A 50-year-old businessman at Central Market in Bauchi, Alhaji Nuru Isah has allegedly killed his 24-year-old second wife, Wasila Abdullahi.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident, which occurred on March 1, 2025, near Government Girls College, Fadamam Mada Area, followed a disagreement over the handling of food ingredients and fruits designated for breaking the Ramadan fast.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect allegedly struck his wife with a cane, causing her to collapse and lose consciousness within their matrimonial home.

The victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where medical personnel confirmed her death.

Confirming the incident, the Bauchi State Police Command spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakil stated that law enforcement agents were alerted to the alleged culpable homicide and swiftly initiated an investigation.

The suspect, according to Wakil has since been apprehended, and the cane allegedly used in the assault has been recovered as evidence.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Musa Muhammad has assured the public that the commitment to ensuring justice remains a priority for the Command.

The Command also reminded the public that domestic violence constitutes a serious offence with potentially devastating repercussions, adding that every individual is entitled to reside in a safe and secure environment.

“Collectively, we can foster a community that prioritises respect, empathy, and understanding,” police said.

The Bauchi State Police Command therefore reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and ensuring that perpetrators of criminal acts are held accountable.