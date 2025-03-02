Fasting during Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam involves abstaining from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, except for those exempted for valid reasons.

As Muslims embark on their month-long fast, changes in daily routines, including diet and sleep patterns, are essential for maintaining energy levels and overall wellbeing, with high-protein and fibre-rich foods particularly beneficial during Suhoor.

With extended hours between Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (evening meal), maintaining energy levels is crucial for productivity and worship. Without proper nutrition, you may feel fatigued, dehydrated, or sluggish during the day.

Planning your meals wisely will support your body and enhance your ability to engage in worship and daily activities with vigour.

To help you make the best food choices this Ramadan, hereunder are five energy-boosting foods that nourish and sustain you throughout fasting.

1. Oats

Oatmeal is the perfect sehri food for people seeking a nutritious suhoor option, the Marhma medical website reports. It is high in fibre, has a low glycemic index, and is a good source of protein.

According to research, oats also contain avenanthramides, which are polyphenols that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Oats are a fantastic source of complex carbohydrates and fibre, making them an excellent choice for suhoor.

Unlike simple carbs, which cause quick spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, oats release energy slowly, keeping you full and energised for longer.

They also contain B vitamins, crucial in converting food into energy. You can enjoy them as oatmeal, overnight oats, or blended into smoothies for an extra nutrient boost.

2. Dates, Nuts, and Seeds

Dates are a traditional and highly recommended food to break the fast during Ramadan.

Dates contain natural sugars, fibre, and essential minerals like potassium and magnesium. Dates provide an instant energy boost without causing a sugar crash.

The fibre content also aids digestion, preventing constipation, which can sometimes occur during fasting. Dates are affordable, so eating three to five dates at Iftar is a Sunnah practice and an excellent way to replenish lost energy.

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds contain healthy fats, protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. Nuts are also rich in magnesium, crucial in energy production and muscle function.

A handful of mixed nuts at suhoor or sprinkled over yoghurt can be a great way to fuel your body for the long, fasting hours ahead.

3. Eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats, and essential amino acids, making them an ideal suhoor option.

The protein in eggs helps with muscle repair and sustains energy levels, while healthy fats keep you feeling full for longer. Eggs are also rich in choline, a nutrient that supports brain function and mental clarity, essential for maintaining focus during prayers and daily activities.

Whether you combine it with any other food, boiled, scrambled, or in an omelette with vegetables, eggs are a great addition to your Ramadan diet.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is an excellent source of protein, probiotics, and calcium.

Probiotics promote gut health and improve digestion, reducing bloating and discomfort after long hours of fasting.

The high protein content keeps you full and provides sustained energy. Adding nuts, seeds, or fruits for additional fibre and antioxidants can enhance its nutritional value.

5. Bananas and Watermelon

While fruits are generally advised, bananas and watermelon are especially recommended.

Bananas are among the best natural energy boosters, thanks to their high potassium and natural sugar content. Potassium helps maintain fluid balance and prevents muscle cramps, sometimes due to dehydration.

The natural sugars in bananas provide a steady release of energy, making them an excellent choice for suhoor or a quick snack at Iftar. Pairing a banana with some nut butter can further enhance its benefits.

Watermelon, on the other hand, is an excellent choice due to its high water content.

It helps replenish lost fluids, preventing dehydration and fatigue. Watermelon is also rich in vitamins A and C, which support immune function and skin health.

Eating watermelon at suhoor or iftar can help you stay hydrated while providing a refreshing and naturally sweet treat.