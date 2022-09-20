Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State chapter has condemned the failed attempt by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen to assassinate the senior special assistant to Bauchi State governor on Christian Religious Affairs, Pastor Zakka Magaji.

The chairman of CAN in Bauchi, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus said this when he led officials of the association on a sympathy visit to the house of the governor’s aide in Birshi, a community on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis.

He said that the attack was uncalled for and unfortunate saying that people should know that life is sacred and must be protected at all costs.

The CAN chairman who gave thanks to God that no life was lost during the attack just as no one was abducted stressed the need for security to be beefed up across the country.

He appealed to concerned security authorities in the state in particular and the country in general to as a matter of urgency step up security measures, especially around areas that are prone to attacks by bandits.

While commending the state government under the leadership of the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for the efforts at protecting the lives and properties of residents of the state, he said that more can be done about the situation.

Abraham Damina also harped on the need for communities to be security conscious and volunteer information about bad eggs in the society for peace to continue to reign in the state.