Fulani communities in Bauchi State have decried the persistent harassment and arrest of their members by some security agencies without any genuine reason.

The chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Comrade Sadiq Ibrahim said this in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Bauchi.

According to him, as the most popular tribe in the country, Fulani were facing physical assault from the security personnel and some scrupulous elements who are violating their rights.

He blamed the continued attacks on Fulani on lack of strict adherence to the constitutional duties of heads of security agencies.

He however traced the challenges facing Fulani pastoralists in the state and the country, to the negligence of governments at all levels and nonchalant attitude of the past leaders of the association to the problems of the pastoralists.

He enjoined the DCPs of Toro, Alkaleri and Tafawa local government areas, to rise up to the task ahead of them, towards combating the menace in the areas.

Ibrahim attributed the decline in the farmers/herders’ clashes in the state to the awareness campaigns by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and commended members for their cooperation and understanding of cordial relationship with farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the leadership of the association would continue to fight for the rights of Fulani across the 20 local government areas of the state.