Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) has said that it has started the implementation of the formal sector programme where civil servants both Bauchi state and local government council would contribute two per cent of their monthly salary to health insurance.

The executive secretary of BASHCMA, Dr Mansur Dada, who announced this during a one day training of journalists on State Health Contributory Scheme, organized by BASHCMA in collaboration with a USAID Integrated Health Program (IHP) and journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative(J4PD) held in Bauchi, said under the program the legislators and political office holders are to contribute five per cent of salary.

Dada said, “BASHCMA is the state social health insurance agency running the federal government basic minimum package of health care services of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) the state has already implemented the vulnerable programme where 53,800 beneficiaries are currently accessing health care services at the 323 primary health care facilities and 26 general hospitals in the state.”

He said the objective of the health agency included the continuous improvement of quality health care services, providing easy financial access to health care services, reducing out of pocket spendings, improving the socio-economic status of the citizens and improving private health sector participation.

“The informal sector programme targets those that are neither vulnerable or working in an organised setting and it accounts for more than 75 per cent of the population, It can be an individual or family plan. Individual plan is N12,000 while family plan is N10,000 per year, that is seven members of a family, any addition to the 7 members will cost N11,000,” he said.