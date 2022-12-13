About 30 communities in the capital city of Bauchi State, have vowed to boycott the 2023 general elections as a result of poor road networks bedevilling their survival.

The aggrieved communities – Kangere, Munsal Gwaskwaram and Yuguda – held a peaceful protest chanting ‘No Road, No Election.’

Some stakeholders in the communities when speaking with Voice of America Hausa Service, said that the peaceful protest followed the unfulfilled promises by government officials and their representatives.

“Pregnant women are suffering, they sometimes die in the process after their nine-month pregnancy”, one of the protesters fumed.

Danlami Ahmed Kawule, the deputy speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and member representing the constituency assured that the demand of the communities will be met.

The communities are among the agrarian settlements that engage in farming activities, providing considerable agricultural produce to especially southern parts of Bauchi, annually.