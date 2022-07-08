A Bauchi State High Court has ordered the district head of Ningi to vacate his office in a suit challenging his continued occupation of the office despite the declaration that it no longer exists.

Giving judgement on the matter filed by one Idi Yunusa Ari and one other against the emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, Ningi Emirate Council, Local Government Service

Commission, Bauchi State government, the state attorney-general and Alhaji Haruna Yunusa, Justice Sa’adu Ibrahim Zadawa, declared that the district head of Ari now remains the district head of Ningi.

Justice Zadawa said the 6th defendant is no longer entitled to remain in the office as Hakimin Ningi since the new Ningi district earlier created by the former administration is no longer in existence.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Barrister M. A. Suwa, prayed for an order to restrain the 6th defendant from parading himself as the district head of Ningi as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from recognising or dealing with the 6th defendant.

Plaintiffs further prayed for N1 million damages from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants for the impunity and illegality of allowing, aiding and tolerating the 6th defendant long after he was supposed to vacate the office.