Forum of District Heads in Bauchi Local Government Area has applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for the construction of new palaces for district heads across the state.

The chairman of the forum, Alhaji Shehu Adamu Jumba made the commendation when he received the governor’s campaign train at his palace.

Jumba who is also the district head of Galambi said construction of the palaces and provision of brand new cars to all district heads and other traditional title holders across the state has added value to traditional institutions. He used the opportunity to solicit for extension of the gesture to ward and village heads to enable them discharge their responsibilities diligently.

On his part Governor Bala Mohammed who was at the palace to seek the support of the people for his re-election promised to respond to the request for the construction of a road from Kangere to Gwaskwaram if re-elected.