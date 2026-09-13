Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of the district head of Tirwun, Amb Sulaiman Santuraki, as the new chairman of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The governor also approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir Ahmed, Chiroman Gamawa and District Head of Gamawa, as deputy chairman of the board with immediate effect.

A statement issued yesterday by the governor’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, said the appointments followed the recent elevation of their Royal Highnesses, the Emir of Lere and the Emir of Gamawa, from district heads to their respective emirate stools.

According to the statement, the appointments were also in line with established tradition and the need to ensure continuity in the leadership of the board.

In a related development, Governor Bala Mohammed approved the appointment of the Emir of Lere and outgoing chairman of the board, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Nura Adamu Jumba, as the state’s Amirul Hajj for the 2027 Hajj exercise.

The governor commended the outgoing chairman and other members of the board’s leadership for their dedication, commitment and invaluable contributions to the development of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and the successful conduct of Hajj operations over the years.

He also expressed appreciation to the royal fathers for their years of meritorious service to the state, particularly their contributions to the welfare of pilgrims and the administration of Hajj affairs in Bauchi.

Governor Bala Mohammed congratulated the new appointees and charged them to bring their wealth of experience, dedication and commitment to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He further wished them divine guidance, wisdom and success as they assume their new roles.