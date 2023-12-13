The Bauchi State University Gadau is set to confer honorary doctorate degree, ‘Doctor of Letters’ (Honoris Causa) to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala A. Mohammed, as part of recognition of his exceptional accomplishments and dedicated service to the nation.

The honorary degree will be conferred on the governor during the university’s combined convocation ceremony slated on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The university lauded Governor Mohammed for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of the state and his unwavering commitment to the betterment of the education sector in Bauchi State and Nigeria.

According to the university, its development is a testament to his exemplary leadership as well as a mark of respect and appreciation for his visionary initiatives and tireless efforts in fostering development in the university in particular and Bauchi State in general.

A statement issued by governor’s spokesperson, Mukhtar M. Gidado, on Wednesday, said, “The university acknowledged Bala as a distinguished individual who has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Bauchi State. His dedication to public service, coupled with his noteworthy achievements, has left an indelible mark on the state’s progress.”

“It is our conviction that this recognition will inspire others to emulate his commitment to public service and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great nation.”

“While congratulating the people’s governor on this well-deserved honour, we call on his friends and well-wishers to fraternise and felicitate with the governor.”

Bauchi Gov Awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree

BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

