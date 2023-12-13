Data Protection Commission (NDPC) unveiled the Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (NDP-SRAP 2023-2027) in a significant move aimed at fostering job creation and revenue generation. The plan, inaugurated alongside a capacity-building workshop on Data Privacy and Protection for Data Protection Officers, is anticipated to create around 500,000 job opportunities and generate more than N125 billion in revenues.

The NDP-SRAP stands on five crucial pillars encompassing governance, ecosystem and technology, human capital development, cooperation and collaboration, and funding and sustainability. Dr. Vincent Olatunji, NDPC’s National Commissioner, emphasized the significance of the plan in fortifying Nigeria’s data protection sector to fulfill its mandate effectively.

“The NDP-SRAP aligns with the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of creating about two million jobs in the digital economy sector. Specifically, the data protection sector has the potential to generate over 500,000 jobs alone,” Dr. Olatunji stated.

He elaborated on the roadmap’s multi-faceted contributions, envisioning job creation, revenue generation, human capital development, and bolstering Nigeria’s global standing in the digital arena. The plan aims to address security concerns, curb unauthorized access to data, and foster trust to elevate Nigeria’s global reputation.

Highlighting that job opportunities in the data protection sector transcend particular professions, Dr. Olatunji underscored the inclusivity of the NDP-SRAP, integrating over 69 activities across its five pillars. He called for collective efforts from public institutions, the private sector, civil society organizations, and the media to ensure the plan’s effective implementation.

Moreover, he suggested the possibility of establishing a Data Protection and Certification body, aiming to develop indigenous solutions and certifications in line with global standards. Dr. Olatunji expressed concerns about the costly nature of foreign certifications currently obtained by professionals in Nigeria.

The comprehensive roadmap, developed over a year, aligns with the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda and the blueprints of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. Mr. Ivan Anya, Chairman Board of Trustees, Licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (LDPCOs), emphasized ongoing engagements for the plan’s robust implementation, citing an active involvement of about 150 LDPCOs with more expected to register.

Dr. Ayodeji Oyewole, President, Institute of Information Management, lauded NDPC’s initiatives to fortify Nigeria’s data and information management sphere. He highlighted the roadmap’s potential futuristic impact on the country, ensuring sustainable growth in data protection.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 150 data protection officers, signifying an earnest start to materializing the NDP-SRAP initiatives.

