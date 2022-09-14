Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has advocated the inclusion of almajirai into the country’s mainstream education system.

The inclusion, according to the governor, would reduce maltreatment of almajirai in the country as they oftentimes fall victim of human parts harvesting by ritualists.

The governor said this in Bauchi when he hosted 16-year-old Uzairu Musa whose eyes were removed by a suspected ritualist a couple of months ago in Bauchi.

The move, according to the governor, would guarantee security of students and discourage migration to urban areas in search of Islamic knowledge.

Uzairu Salisu who hails from Bidawa village of Katsina State was in the Government House to appreciate the governor and the first lady for sponsoring treatment of the victim.

Governor Bala Mohammed who appreciated the team of medical doctors for the successful treatment of the boy, said the government would follow the case with keen interest to ensure the culprits are appropriately punished. The governor pledged to further sponsor the education of the victim at all levels.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the 16- year-old almajiri, Uzairu Salisu was lured to a farm in Yelwa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis by a suspected ritualist who forcefully removed his eyeballs to perfect a charm for stealing.