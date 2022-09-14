The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, on Wednesday, said it intercepted 80,055 litres of adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly called Diesel in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

In a press statement by the Unit’s public relations officer, Theophilus Duniya, a copy of which was available to LEADERSHIP, he said the operatives of the unit intercepted two tankers laden with poorly produced 80,055 liters of diesel.

According to him, the acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein Ejibunu, has handed over the seized petroleum product to officials of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA).

Duniya disclosed that the drivers of the trucks escaped upon sighting Customs officers on patrol.

After careful study of the documents being used to convey the product and analysis samples, it was discovered that the papers were forged and the diesel were of poor standard.

He said the Customs wrote to NMDPRA to verify the status of the productsand authenticity of documents found in the vehicles which were both confirmed to be fake.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures and particulars of means of conveyance, the Acting Controller said one of the tanker truck with registration number DBT 599 XA was laden with 44,450 liters while the other one with registration number USL 561 ZC had 35,605 liters of the AGO

Deputy Comptroller Ejibunu warned that FOU Zone A area of responsibility will always be a no-go area for smugglers, duty evaders and perpetrators of other illegal activities.

He advised Nigeians to be patriotic and shun any form of commercial activity that runs foul of the law.

Patrick Musa, an official of the NMDPRA while receiving the seizures, explained that the products were found to be off specification and fell below approved standards for use in Nigeria.

He added that the product could not have been lifted from any approved depot within the country.

Musa commended the Nigeria Customs Service for the seizure which he described as the good beginning of a productive synergy between NMDPRA and the NCS.