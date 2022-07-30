Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the immediate employment of 252 pre-service medical students into the state’s civil service.

A press release issued by the information officer of the Head of Service, Umar Sa’idu made available to journalists in Bauchi on yesterday said this was part of the present administration’s desire to not only provide employment opportunities for the youth but also to improve the health sector from the grassroots as well as provide human capital investment in the health sector.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, assured that his office had concluded arrangements to ensure the necessary documentation of the medical students for the immediate issuance of their appointment letters as directed by the state governor.

Alhaji Yahuza reiterated the determination of the present administration under Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to improve all sectors of the state in general and the health sector in particular for citizens of the state.

The statement said, “With these development, Gov Bala has demonstrated unwavering commitment of his administration to improve the health sector in the state.”