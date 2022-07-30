The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an SS3 student of Government Secondary School, Games Village in the Bauchi metropolis for allegedly stabbing two other students after an argument.

The students had engaged in a serious argument over football clubs they support and it degenerated. One of them brought out a knife and stabbed the two others, one on the chest and the other one on his thigh.

Spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakili, said; “On Thursday at about 16:45hrs, the police patrol team of the command along Games Village cited a group of students of Government Secondary School, Games Village fighting.

“On enquiry, it was discovered that one Usman Suleiman Jahun, aka Jan Gashi, 18 years old, SS3 student, conspired with two others who are now at large, attacked and stabbed their colleagues with dangerous weapons.”

He added that the police officers rushed the victims to Ganjuwa PHC.

“The command is intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects. The commissioner of police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has directed that the case be transferred to the SCID for investigation,” he added.