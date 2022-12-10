Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed appreciation to the state House of Assembly for passing the 2023 Appropriation Bill which he said was very important to people of the state.

The governor while signing the 2023 budget into law yesterday, recalled that it was presented to the House on November 15 and the lawmakers magnanimously after some joggling normally done by the Assembly, passed it.

The governor had presented to the House, a budget estimate of N202. 6bn.

It is made up of a recurrent expenditure of N87.9bn or 43% of the budget size and a capital expenditure of N114. 7bn or 57% of the total estimate.

“The 2023 Appropriation Bill to the House came out without much changes apart from some joggling that is normally done by the Assembly to make sure that there is parity, equity, justice, and state character in the distribution of resources,” he said.