The Youth Advocacy for Peace and Social Justices Centre for Sustainable Development (YAPASJU) has advised youths against unwholesome acts that would undermine the 2023 general elections.

The national president of the group, Mr Emmanuel Yatai, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna yesterday, called for active and positive participation of the youths in the elections.

Yatai also called on the youths to sensitise their peers, particularly on the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

This, according to him, will enable the youth to exercise their constitutional right of voting a credible candidate of their choice during the election.

“We have met with stakeholders and youth groups from 29 states in Abuja and critically looked at how the youths could positively participate in the election.

“Other highlights of the stakeholders’ parley included preparations towards a national dialogue proposed for January 2023 to set development agenda for leaders in 2023 across the country,” he said.

He noted the significance of the 2023 general elections to Nigerians, adding that structures must be put in place to ensure full participation of all citizens in the election.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the tempo in the planning for the elections with significant level of transparency.

He tasked the electoral umpire to work more closely with the civil society organizations and community gatekeepers to curb tendencies for unwholesome acts during the polls.

On the security situation in the country, Yatai called on the Nigerian government to play its role of protecting life and property of all citizens.