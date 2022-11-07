Bauchi State government has joined the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to fight against fake, substandard and expired chemicals in the state.

The state commissioner for agriculture Barrister Jidauna Tula Mbami stated this at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by NAFDAC in collaboration with the Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BSADP) and Agro inputs dealers’ union held in Bauchi yesterday.

He described NAFDAC’s effort as commendable and said the move would go a long way towards eradicating the circulation of fake and expired chemicals across markets and other places.

Represented by a permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Yakubu Jibrin Abdullahi, Barrister Jidauna Mbami said the effort would assist towards educating farmers to understand and patronise genuine dealers as well as purchase original products and chemicals for the growth and development of the agricultural sector in the state.

He therefore called on the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired to ensure food security.

Earlier, the programme manager BSADP, Alhaji Abubakar Jafaru Ilelah, said the aim of the training was to ensure total eradication of fake and expired agro chemicals in the markets and other places.

In her remarks, the NAFDAC state coordinator, Mrs Josephine Dayihim, said the agency was established to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, packaged water, as well as chemicals and detergents.

Also, the state coordinator of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Malam Murtala Malami Sa’ad promised to continue enlightening members of the public on the dangers of fake and substandard agro chemicals.