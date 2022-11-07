A team of Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has conducted 32 surgeries for Noma patients in another round of surgical intervention at the Noma Hospital in Sokoto State.

This is as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the champion of Noma, expressed appreciation for the works and achievements recorded so far by MSF.

Available records indicated that, on completion of the two weeks exercise from 23 October to 4 November 2022, a total of 1,249 major surgeries have been conducted since the start of the activities in 2014, for the Noma patients.

MSF moved a step further by commemorating the Noma Day, in collaboration with the health authorities and other stakeholders, in order to raise awareness about the disease, address stigma attached to it and highlight specialised activities on the disease.

The Sultan who was represented by the district head of Wurno, Alhaji Abubakar Chigari Alhassan, commended MSF for supporting Nigeria and Sokoto State in the area of treatment and prevention of Noma diseases.