Three senior officers with the Bauchi State Government have been suspended by the state’s civil service commission over allegations bordering on breach of trust, forgery and misappropriation.

The suspended officers include the Chief Accountant with the state Ministry of Health, Yakubu Muhammad; a Principal Executive Officer with the Treasury Department, Surajo Shehu Ilela, and an Acting Assistant Chief Administrative Officer with the Establishment and Servicom Matters Bureau, Umar Muhammad Misau, whose acting appointment was withdrawn pending the completion of further investigation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the alleged offences contravene provisions of Public Service Regulations 0327 (a) and (b) respectively.

Information Officer at the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission, Saleh Umar disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the suspension was deliberated on and approved during the Commission’s 21st plenary session.

On the other hand, Umar said the Commission also considered and approved the appointment of four acting directors, two acting deputy directors of Administration and Human Resource accordingly.