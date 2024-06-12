Ad

The Nigeria Police Force said it successfully dismantled a cartel dealing in stolen jewellery worth billions of naira through armed robbery operations in Abuja and its environs.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the incident occurred at the residence of a police officer attached to the Force Headquarters in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

“On April 28, 2024, an armed robbery incident occurred at the residence of a police officer, attached to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, in Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

“During the incident, the officer was nearly smothered, while a secured safe containing jewellery, money, academic certificates, documents, phones and other valuable properties belonging to various residents in the compound were carted away. CCTV footage captured the suspect at the crime scene, which has been helpful in our forensic investigations in the case so far,” Adejobi said.

The Force spokesperson further said subsequent investigations traced the stolen items to Wuse Market, where they were allegedly purchased by one Alhaji Auwal.

“Despite police warnings to the FCT Gold Dealers Association to avoid purchasing the stolen gold via their joint WhatsApp platform, Alhaji Auwal facilitated its purchase and instructed his associates on how to handle it.

“Further investigations by the Force Intelligence Department revealed that Alhaji Auwal, his sons, and other associates are part of a cartel involved in dealing in stolen jewelleries. This group has been linked to previous similar cases under police investigations at various formations within the FCT,” the police stated.

Adejobi said the 26 suspects arrested in connection with the case and many others, who are currently in custody, are being detained legally under a court order and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations, contrary to the news making rounds.

The police also said “it is pertinent to note that the above are the facts of the matter which have been deliberately distorted by a news outlet (not LEADERSHIP), either at the instance of some of the suspects who are currently fleeing from the law, or those suspects who are lawfully detained or out of mischief, where they alleged that the said robbery occurred at the residence of the Inspector General of Police.”

“We wish to place it on record that the robbery or any burglary or theft never took place in the IGP’s residence nor in any of the official facilities of the Nigeria Police Force,” the Force PRO stated.