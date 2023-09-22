Bauchi State government will soon commence the payment of new salary structure and other remunerations for doctors and other medical professionals with a mandate to mitigate the effect of brain drain in the healthcare sector of the state.

This development was disclosed by the state commissioner of health, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo during a 2023 non-election annual general meeting of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) with the theme ‘Healthcare Delivery Services in Bauchi state: Challenges and Way Forward’, held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

He assured that all health and medical workers will enjoy one incentive or the other to motivate them to put in their professional best in saving lives and promote effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The government also re-assured its commitment to provide a conducive working environment for medical doctors in the state in its resolve to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) objectives.

He said that salaries and other emoluments of the health and medical workers will be paid as at when due to make working very easy for them.

Among the things that will be done according to the commissioner, include perfect housing for the Medical Doctors, car loans to make mobility easier for them as well as other benefits as obtained in other states.

“The facilities will be improved upon to have an environment that will aid effective and efficient healthcare service delivery in line with the world healthcare service practice.

“Bauchi State has enjoyed the presence of many federal health institutions, a development which has opened up opportunities for medical health workers from the state to work there,” Sambo said.

The commissioner called on f the Nigeria Medical Association to support the government as it strives to make the health sector one of the best in the country.

The chairman of the medical association Dr Muhammad Bashir Faruk, said the AGM was designed to focus on the issues militating against effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

He lamented that the situation has become so pathetic that the government must quickly intervene to arrest the situation before it gets out of hand.

Faruk also stressed the need for action to stop the frequency of movement of doctors from one state to another state by ensuring that the health sector did not suffer a major catastrophe in the Sector.

The NMA chairman assured that members will continue to discharge their professional duties diligently and in line with the ethics and practices of the medical profession.