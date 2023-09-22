Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese and founder of the Kukah Centre, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has won this year’s Mundo Negro Fraternity award.

In a statement issued to journalists by the executive director of Kukah Centre, Father Atta Barkindo, said the news was conveyed to Bishop Kukah through a letter signed by Fr. Enrique Bayo Mata, a priest of the Comboni Missionaries and director of the Madrid-based Spanish magazine, Mundo Negro.

According to the letter, Fr. Mata said, “Every year, the magazine organises the ‘Encounter with Africa’ during which the award is given to a chosen African personality or institution that has been characterised by their contribution to the construction of a better world and a better African continent.”

He said the letter further stated that: “Our eyes have been opened to the excellent work of the Kukah Centre founded by you.

“The award, which carries a 10, 000 Euro cash reward will be formally presented to His Lordship in Madrid on February 3, 2024.”

Barkindo explained that they at the Kukah Centre are humbled by this show of appreciation for the contributions of the founder of the Centre.

He stated that while they congratulate their Founder, Bishop Kukah, they sincerely thank the initiators of this award.

The cleric noted that this award would spur them to work even harder in promoting the ideals that Bishop Kukah represents to make the world a better place through the activities of the Kukah Centre.