Stakeholders, including parents, teachers, CSOs/CBOs, community leaders, and students, have urged the 31 lawmakers in the State House of Assembly to support the Bauchi State Schools’ Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Bill, 2024, which is geared to protecting the state’s schools and their communities.

The acting vice chancellor of the Muhibbah Open University (MUOU), Professor Ahmed Salisu Garba who made the plea, said that the bill offers a robust and comprehensive framework for the state to protect its schools and the communities.

Speaking at a public hearing of the bill organised by Women Advocates Research and Development Centre (WARDC) and Syndicate in Supporting Women and Children Initiative (SISWACHI) held at the American Space, Bauchi State library on Monday.

The vice chancellor said, “I would like to say that today we have the opportunity to take a decisive step toward securing the future of education in Bauchi State”.

Professor Ahmed Garba explained, “This Bill is more than just a collection of policies; it is a commitment to our children, to their education, and to their right to learn in a safe, secure, and nurturing environment.”

He added, “I urge you all to support this Bill and to champion its swift passage into law. The stakes are too high for us to delay or compromise. Our children are counting on us to act with urgency and with resolve.”

Professor Garba who extensively dwelled on the provisions of the bill concluded, “Let us rise to the occasion and ensure that every school in Bauchi State is a place where students can learn without fear, where teachers can teach without worry, and where education can fulfill its true purpose as a cornerstone of peace and progress.”

Earlier in a welcome address the executive director Syndicate For Supporting Women and Children (SISWACHI), Hajia Maryam Mohammed said that the Safe Schools Declaration represents a collective commitment to protecting students, educators, and educational institutions in conflict-affected areas.

According to her, it is a fundamental human right for the children to go to school, saying however that the ongoing challenges in Northern Nigeria, including insecurity and violence against educational institutions, have put this right in jeopardy.

Maryam told the bill to public hearing participants that included legislators, “Today, we come together not only to discuss the passage of this bill but to foster a shared understanding of the critical role we all need to play in safeguarding our children’s right to education.”

The syndicate further stressed “Each of you in this room represents a piece of the puzzle—be it government representatives, civil society organisations, educators, or community leaders. Your insights, experiences, and commitment to this cause are invaluable”.

Hajia Maryam Mohammed therefore urged participants to identify actionable strategies that will facilitate the successful passage and implementation of the Safe School Declaration Bill, emphasising that the children of Northern Nigeria deserve the chance to learn and thrive in an environment free from fear and violence.