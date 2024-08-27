Benue State Government has inaugurated a Technical Working Committee to develop a climate change policy that will protect the environment and effectively mitigate risks and adaptation to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.

Performing the inauguration during the inception training and stakeholders consultation in Makurdi the Benue State capital, the commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change Odoh Ogwu commended Women Environmental Programme (WEP)-Nigeria for its bold step geared towards mitigating, adapting and establishing a baseline for emission.

Our correspondent report that the training which was put together by the Benue State Government in conjunction with WEP is to develop a policy document on climate change that will guide the state on actions to mitigate risks and adapt to the unavoidable impacts.

The commissioner urged the committee members to work in synergy to develop a vibrant policy document that will stand a taste of time to protect the environment and economic fortunes of the State

In her address, the executive director, Women Environmental Programme (WEP)- Nigeria Anne-Marie Abaagu commended the Benue State Government through the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change for initiating the process of development of the climate change policy and for graciously hosting the training.

According to her, “a climate change policy and plan are essential for a state to effectively mitigate risks and adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change through the lowering of greenhouse gas emissions and increasing resilience in vulnerable areas.”