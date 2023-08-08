Taraba Youths Lament National Economic, Social Crises

A prominent group in Taraba State, Taraba Youths Forum (TYF) has declared that Nigeria is in a serious economic and social mess that requires urgent steps to reverse the trend.

The youths stated this at the inauguration of its newly elected executives in Jalingo, the state capital yesterday.

The president of the forum, Comrade Philip Achagwa, in his inaugural speech, blamed the worrisome state of the nation on the wrong choice of leaders by Nigerians and their mindset.

He said the leaders’ attitude to national issues and the future of the country was appalling which has created a gap between the youths and the elite.

Achagwa said, “The country is in a state of comatose where everything drifts in the wrong direction. This happens because of the leaders we choose and the kind of mindsets we have, no one cares about having a better tomorrow and when you hear someone echoing such, then it will end up on paper which will be used to wrap ‘suya or akara.’

“We have suffered from the whims and caprices of our leaders, we cannot do otherwise but to pray for better days while we put all hands on deck to actualise our aims and objectives,” he said.