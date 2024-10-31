The Bauchi State Police Command has suspended the 2024 annual Zaar festival earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, 2nd November, 2024, citing an order of the court.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil in a statement in Bauchi on Thursday, said the decision followed a retraining order by a High Court on October 30, 2024.

The command said, “In light of the High Court’s decision, the Bauchi State Police Command would like to inform the public that the 2024 Zaar Festival, originally scheduled for November 2, 2024, has been suspended following a court restraining order issued on October 30, 2024.”

SP Wakil recalled that the Zaar Festival has been associated with incidents of conflict, resulting in attacks on individuals, damage to property, and disruption of public order.

“Consequently, the organisers of the festival, along with any individuals involved, are prohibited from conducting any related processions in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas, or any other location, until a definitive court ruling is rendered,” the PPRO said in the statement.

He explained that the Command values the cultural significance of such festivals and remains committed to facilitating opportunities for celebration that does not compromise public safety.

“We are actively engaging with all stakeholders to explore alternative ways to honour these traditions constructively,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to the court order in ensuring peace in the community.

The statement also encouraged parents, guardians, and community leaders to guide their wards towards positive engagement and discourage any actions that could lead to unrest.

SP Wakil further explained that the Commissioner of Police in the Command, CP Auwal Mohammed has announced proactive measures to ensure community safety and harmony across the state.