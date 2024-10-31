The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, described recent flooding across Nigeria as a “major national disaster,” calling for intensified response efforts in affected states of the Federation.

According to the Council reports, the floods have impacted 34 states, 217 local government areas, and displaced over 740,000 people.

Additionally, 321 lives were lost, 2,854 people injured, and substantial damage has been inflicted on homes and farmlands.

Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, highlighted the gravity of the situation and urged state-level emergency agencies to strengthen their coordination with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He emphasised that local State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) must “up their game” to manage the crisis effectively.

NEC also called on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to conduct a thorough review of Nigeria’s waterways and dams to identify structural vulnerabilities.

The Council emphasised the need for an annual desilting programme for waterways to reduce future flood risks.

The Council also urged state governments that have not yet submitted their flood impact reports to do so promptly, as the reports were essential for developing targeted relief programmes.

Additionally, NEC recommended that the Green Climate Fund include a Resilience Infrastructure Fund component to support affected communities in flood-prone regions.

NEC called for expanded construction of dams and flood control systems, particularly along the River Niger and in heavily affected regions, such as the South-East and South-South parts of the country.