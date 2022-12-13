The Bauchi State Police Command has commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the removal of a 12-year-old boy’s eye by unknown persons in Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa local government area of the State.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, said victim, Najib Hussaini, an indigene of Kano State, who was attending Qur’anic school in Kafin-Madaki, was barely a year in the State when the incident occured on December 9, 2022 at about 0200hrs at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s Qur’anic school.

According to him, it was revealed that two unknown people, who came on a motorcycle lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady.

“They took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of the same village, where they stopped the motorcycle near a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in his pool of bloo,” the PPRO added.

He further said Najib managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues, who rushed him to their teacher.

The incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters where the victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi.

SP Wakil further added that the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Aminu Alhassan, appealed to the general public to always be security conscious and report strange people and suspicious movements in their communities.

He also assured that perpetrators of criminal act would be apprehended soon.