Bauchi State government has allocated 15.04 per cent of its total budget estimate for the 2025 fiscal year to the education sector.

The commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, Aminu Hammayo, revealed this during an interaction with newsmen in Bauchi.

He said education would receive N39.133 billion while the Ministry for Higher Education would receive N30.8 billion.

Hammayo explained that the education sector’s significant allocation is part of the government’s efforts to prioritise education and drive development in the state.

The commissioner added that this investment in education is expected to have a positive impact on the state’s human capital development.

He stated that the health sector would also receive approximately N70.228 billion, representing 15.08 percent of the total budget.

The commissioner explained that recurrent expenditure for the state has been increased in the 2025 budget to accommodate the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage and the Contributory Pension Scheme. This increase has resulted in a 25 per cent rise in the wage bill.

Hammayo emphasised that the budget aims to promote effective and efficient service delivery and ensure a better life for citizens.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that Governor Bala Mohammed presented the 2025 budget estimates of about N465.85 billion to the Bauchi State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

It comprises recurrent expenditure of N182.743 billion and overhead cost expenditure of N113.248 billion.