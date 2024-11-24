Former champions Abia are determined to reclaim the trophy they last won a few years ago, delivering an impressive performance on the first two days of the ongoing 14th National Veterans Games, tagged “Abuja 2024.”

Abia defeated Gombe 2-1 on Matchday 1 and followed up with a 2-0 thrashing of Edo team on matchday2.

The back-to-back wins placed the Abia team at the top of the table, significantly boosting their chances of finishing as group leaders and qualifying for the final.

In other Matchday One fixtures, Lagos and Kano played out a goalless draw, while Plateau narrowly edged Edo 2-1.

Hosts Abuja secured a 1-0 win over Ibadan, while Lagos drew 1-1 in their second match. Gombe managed a 1-0 victory over Plateau.

Defending champions Ibadan faced further setbacks on Matchday Two, held to a disappointing goalless draw. This result effectively ended their hopes of progressing to the final, dashing their dreams of retaining the title.

The tournament format stipulates that the winners of each group will meet in the final to determine the overall champion.

Speaking on the competition, Dr. Odetunde, secretary of the organising committee, praised the quality of play despite the age of the participants.

“t’s remarkable to see the level of football these players are delivering. It’s hard to imagine what they were capable of in their younger days,” he noted.