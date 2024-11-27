The Bauchi State Government has pledged to strengthen partnership between it and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to tackle humanitarian challenges facing the people.

To this end, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Hajara Yakubu Wanka paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, in Abuja.

The commissioner, according to a statement on Wednesday issued from the ministry, told the Minister that the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between Bauchi State and his ministry with a view to address humanitarian challenges peculiar to the state.

Wanka particularly informed the minister about the recurring flood disasters that displaced families, caused loss of lives and disrupted livelihoods in Bauchi State

She appreciated the efforts of the Federal Ministry in addressing some of the humanitarian needs during the flood disasters in the state.

Wanka enumerated Governor Bala Mohammed’s measures in managing humanitarian issues, using a community based approach to reach all affected areas of the state through her ministry.

She then appealed for enhanced coordination and collective action to mitigate the impact of disasters in Bauchi State and the nation at large.

The Minister in his response commended Bauchi State for its foresight in creating the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs to coordinate all humanitarian endeavours of the state government.

Dr. Sununu assured of his ministry’s commitment to supporting Bauchi state’s initiatives and foster partnerships that would promote resilience and poverty alleviation.

He further pointed out that the visit provided a platform to align state priorities with federal government’s strategies, paving the way for impactful collaboration to improve the lives of vulnerable populations in Bauchi state and beyond.