The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suleiman Abubakar, has expressed deep concern over statements credited to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, threatening to incite political crisis in states where their governors were allegedly interfering in Rivers State political crisis.

Rt. Hon. Abubakar, who’s the immediate-past chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Speakers Forum, in a statement made available to journalists, described Wike’s remarks as ‘reckless’ and ‘unbecoming’ of a leader, emphasising that such rhetoric endanger not only the unity of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but also the stability of the entire nation.

He also called on the PDP leadership and the national security agencies to take immediate action to address ‘Wike’s excesses’ .

“The PDP was founded on the principles of democracy, mutual respect, and the rule of law. It is not the personal fiefdom of any individual, regardless of their past accomplishments or current position.

“Mr. Wike’s attempt to use his influence as a tool of intimidation against other states within the federation is a gross misuse of power and a direct violation of the values upon which our party stands.

“As the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, I cannot remain silent in the face of such threats. Mr. Wike’s audacious warning that Bauchi State could face political turmoil simply because we stand for what is right is unacceptable.

“More over, Mr Wike’s continues public outburst do a disservice to the PDP and betray the trust that the people of Rivers state and the broadens Nigerian populace have placed on him . It is the responsibility of the National Security Adviser and the media to ensure that individuals who make such inflammatory statements are held accountable. We cannot allow a situation where one man’s ego and thirst for power jeopardize the peace and unity of our nation,” he stated.

He added that Bauchi State like any other state will not be intimidated with Wike’s threats of political turmoil while reaffirming the state’s commitment to upholding justice, peace and rule of law even as he insisted that any attempt to disrupt the peace of Bauchi State will be met with the full force of the law.