Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Suleiman has empowered 3,000 women in Ningi central constituency with foodstuffs and clothing materials.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Abdul Ahmed Burra, the speaker said the empowerment programme tagged, “Women Support & Awareness Creation on Family Hygiene” was supported by his friends and partners in Nigeria and diaspora and his wife Hajiya Hauwa Muhammad. He said the welfare of women remains a top priority because of their central role in the society.

The lawmaker who recounted many women empowerment programmes he initiated in the past three years, said that the empowerment is meant to empower women in order to ensure that maximum social benefits and equality are further extended to them.

Suleiman urged his constituents to come out on March 11 to vote for Governor Bala Muhammad and himself for more dividends of democracy.

Suleiman stated that Bauchi State has never gotten a progressive governor like Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad hence the need for people to come out en masse to reelect him, saying this is the payback that the governor deserves from the citizens of the state.

He emphasised on the governor’s love and good plans for Ningi local government in the second term, which he said the people of Ningi cannot afford to lose the great opportunities that PDP’s second term holds for them.

While urging people to embrace peace throughout the electioneering period, he warned the opposition not to take PDP’s peace-loving disposition as a weakness because they won’t tolerate any provocation.