The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Kamaluddeen Musa, 22, for allegedly killing his friend, Usman Umar, 25.

Both Kamaluddeen and Usman were students of a College of Education in Kangere, Bauchi State.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, said a little had altercation ensued between the duo over an outing before the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PPRO, on November 28, 2022, at about 1300hrs, information available to the Command revealed that on the same date at about 0915hrs, Kamaluddeen Musa stabbed his friend, Usman Umar, with a sharp knife in his stomach.

Wakil said upon arrival at the scene, Police detectives evacuated the victim to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi where the victim was certified dead by a medical doctor, while the suspect was immediately arrested.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that both the suspect and the victim were friends and final-year students of Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education Kangere in Bauchi local government of the State.

“A little altercation broke between them when the deceased bewailed that the suspect went on an outing without notifying the deceased, this led to a physical confrontation which inflicted injury to the thumb finger of the suspect, on the process the suspect drew a small knife from his pocket and stabbed the deceased in his stomach and it was corroborated by the two eye-witnesses; Musa Danjuma ‘m’ aged 22yrs and Nawasi Sadi ‘m’ aged 20yrs all students of the same school,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakil added that investigation continues to explore other facts of the case.