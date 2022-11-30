Justice Yusuf Halilu of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court of Justice has ordered the remand of Aminu Muhammad, a student of Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, in Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger Stats, over his controversial tweet on First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Muhammad, who hails from Azare in Bauchi State, is a final-year student at the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology of FUD.

He was arrested by the Police operatives over a tweet that appeared to mock the wife of the President.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa language in June 2022, reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

Muhammad’s tweet, accompanied by a photo of Mrs Buhari loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now satisfied.”

The court ordered his remand after his arraignment before court on Wednesday.

He is currently being held in Suleja prison pending his bail application will be heard.

Meanwhile, Muhammad’s arrest has elicited sharp criticisms from Nigerians, while the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has apologised to Aisha Buhari over the tweet, begging for the student’s release.