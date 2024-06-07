Ad

The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has scheduled the conduct of local government council elections for Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Chairman of BASIEC, Ahmed Makama who announced this in a press briefing on Friday, assured that the commission is prepared to deliver a free, fair and acceptable election.

Makama said BASIEC, in accordance with the relevant laws, is required to give 60-day notice for the conduct of the local government elections across the 20 LGAs in the state.

According to him, “If you calculate 60 days from today, it will be 6th August which is not a Saturday, and elections are usually conducted on Saturdays. We have therefore moved the election to Saturday, 10th of August 2024.”

Malama further stated that BASIEC will rely on the voters registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the exercise.

The Electoral Commission chairman also announced that the process of selling nomination forms has commenced and interested people are urged to come out to purchase the forms.

He called on political parties and other stakeholders in the conduct of the election to start the processes which will culminate in a smooth conduct.

Malama also reminded politicians that open campaigns have not started until 30 days to the date of the elections as stipulated in the law.