In a landmark ruling, the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, led by Justice Thomas Okosu, has imposed a N150 million fine on Multichoice Nigeria. The tribunal, which consisted of a three-member panel, also mandated that Multichoice offer a one-month free subscription on its DStv and GOtv platforms to its customers.

The case originated from a lawsuit filed by lawyer Festus Onifade, who contested Multichoice’s decision to increase subscription rates effective from May 1, 2024. Initially, the tribunal had issued a restraining order to prevent the implementation of the price hike while the motion was under review.

Multichoice, however, disputed the tribunal’s jurisdiction over the matter, which led to further legal deliberations. Despite their challenge, the tribunal upheld its authority and delivered the ruling on Friday, bringing temporary relief to DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria.