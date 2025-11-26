Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has announced plans for multibillion-naira modern markets in Gamawa, Gadan Maiwa and Mararraban Liman Katagum under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

He said the initiative is part of efforts to improve rural access, boost agricultural productivity, expand market opportunities and enhance livelihoods across farming communities in the state.

According to the governor, RAAMP is designed not only to improve road networks but also to strengthen agricultural marketing systems and promote sustainable rural infrastructure development.

Speaking during the flag-off of the 26.8km Katsinawa-Polchi-Mararraban Liman Katagum road on Tuesday, Governor Bala described Gadan Maiwa as one of Bauchi’s major agricultural zones requiring modern facilities to maximise its potential.

“We have commissioned significant projects in the northern part of the state yesterday. In Gamawa, we are building a modern market worth about N2.1 billion because RAAMP is not only about roads, it also supports market development.”

He added that another N2.1 billion modern market is being developed in Gadan Maiwa to strengthen existing agricultural activities.

While speaking on the Katsinawa-Polchi-Mararraban Liman Katagum road, the governor noted that residents have suffered years of hardship despite the short distance.

“Today, we stand here for a project that is truly close to my heart. Our people have struggled to reach Katsinawa-Polchi-Mararraban Liman Katagum even though it is only 28.8 kilometres,” he said.

He described Mararraban Liman Katagum as a rapidly growing commercial hub and disclosed that the market project there will gulp about N3.1 billion due to its expanding economic role.

He revealed that the government has extended the road network up to Liman Katagum, with plans to continue to Burunu and Tafawa Balewa.

Governor Bala also unveiled plans under RAAMP to construct the 36.65km Dot-Dado-Baraza road, describing it as a major agricultural route whose communities have long felt abandoned.

He lamented that large settlements, such as Mararraban Dajin and Dajin, still lack road access despite being close to the Bauchi metropolis, stressing that his administration would not continue to tolerate such neglect.

“That is why we have found strong partners in the World Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, AFC and the Federal Government to support this initiative. Our prayer is that these roads become a blessing so our people will never again suffer the way they suffered in the past,” he added.

The governor assured that all funds would be used responsibly and transparently, adding that every road under the programme will be fully asphalted to ensure durability.

“These funds belong to the people, and we are deploying them responsibly. The roads will not just be surface-dressed-they will last 50 to 100 years, Insha’Allah,” he stated.

He said phase II of the RAAMP project covers 203.47km across 12 rural roads and includes plans to establish agro-logistics markets across the three senatorial districts to support agricultural value chains.